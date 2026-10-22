S Jaishankar says India and United States nearing trade deal
India
India and the US are super close to wrapping up a trade deal, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he put it simply: "It's never done till it's done."
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have also said things are moving forward.
Jaishankar says both sides committed
Jaishankar admitted that the last bit of negotiations is usually the hardest, saying, "Well, look, it's never done till it's done."
Both sides are working through some final issues, but there's clear commitment to getting this deal across the finish line and strengthening ties between the two countries.