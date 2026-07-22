S Jaishankar says India China ties improving after Russia meeting
India's External affairs minister S Jaishankar shared that things have been looking up between India and China since Modi and Xi Jinping met in Russia back in October 2024.
He mentioned this during a chat with his Chinese counterpart at the ASEAN meeting in Manila, hinting that both sides are open to moving forward.
Jaishankar cites LAC, trade and measures
Jaishankar made it clear that keeping peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is essential for better ties.
He also pointed out issues like trade imbalances and market access.
On a positive note, he welcomed the confidence-building measures taken over the past several months, including the resumption of direct flights, the easing of visa rules, and the reopening of border trade, which show efforts from both countries to reconnect and sort out differences through talks.