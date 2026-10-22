S Jaishankar says Netflix's 'The Diplomat' overdramatizes diplomacy at NDTV
India
At the NDTV World Summit 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he is watching Netflix's The Diplomat, even though it makes diplomacy look way more dramatic than it really is.
He told NDTV's Rahul Kanwal that while the show is entertaining, actual diplomatic work isn't quite as wild as what you see on screen.
Jaishankar jokes 'busman's holiday' warns misperceptions
Jaishankar joked that watching The Diplomat feels like a "busman's holiday," since some of the stress and situations hit close to home from his own career.
He also pointed out that while shows like this are fun, they can give people the wrong idea about how international relations really work, reminding everyone that real diplomacy has its own challenges but isn't always TV-level dramatic.