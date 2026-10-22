S Jaishankar says Pakistan ties possible only if terrorism addressed

Jaishankar pointed to the 26/11 attacks as a reminder that strong action against terrorism is non-negotiable.

He highlighted operations like last year's Operation Sindoor to show India's proactive stance, saying these moves help the world understand India's security concerns.

He also said that India needs to get it right itself, adding, "We need the world to be with us in this fight."

Above all, he stressed that India won't compromise on its security, even if it means overlooking terrorism.