S Jaishankar says US urged India to buy Russian oil
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar has called out Western countries, especially the US for criticizing India's Russian oil imports while encouraging them behind the scenes.
Speaking in Finland, he revealed that after Russia invaded Ukraine, the US actually urged India to buy Russian oil to help keep global prices stable.
India bought discounted Russian crude
Jaishankar explained that India bought discounted Russian crude to keep energy affordable at home and secure steady supplies, especially when global markets were shaky.
He pointed out the mixed signals from the West, saying, "Let's not pretend there's some great principle involved here."
For India, it all comes down to national interest and making sure people have access to energy they can afford.