S Jaishankar seeks 2028-29 UN Security Council seat at UNGA
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is at the U.N. General Assembly, working to secure India a nonpermanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for 2028-29.
To boost its chances, especially with Tajikistan also in the running, India has teamed up with the European Union, Australia, and other countries under the Partnership for Multilateralism.
Jaishankar holds UNGA ministerial meetings
Jaishankar spent September 21 meeting ministers from France, Hungary, Ukraine, and members of the India-Visegrad group.
These talks connect with Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visits abroad.
With US sanctions affecting India's oil imports, Jaishankar's chat with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is especially important.
He's also set to meet Bangladesh's foreign minister and president of the General Assembly in this session, Khalilur Rahman, about U.N. reforms and bilateral ties.
If successful, this would be another time India serves as a U.N. Security Council nonpermanent member.