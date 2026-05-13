S Jaishankar set to meet Araghchi over energy and trade India May 13, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi on Friday, May 15, 2026.

This is their first in-person chat since the West Asia conflict started on February 28, 2026, and they will be focusing on energy supply issues and making trade routes smoother.

The timing lines up with the BRICS Foreign Ministers's meeting, adding a bit more weight to these talks.