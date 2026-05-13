S Jaishankar set to meet Araghchi over energy and trade
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi on Friday, May 15, 2026.
This is their first in-person chat since the West Asia conflict started on February 28, 2026, and they will be focusing on energy supply issues and making trade routes smoother.
The timing lines up with the BRICS Foreign Ministers's meeting, adding a bit more weight to these talks.
India flags LPG tankers, Chabahar issues
India plans to bring up concerns about stranded LPG tankers near Iran and ongoing problems at Chabahar port after US sanctions waivers ended.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is keeping communication open with both Iran and the US as regional tensions continue.
Meanwhile, Araghchi wants BRICS countries (including India as this year's chair) to play a bigger role in handling fallout from the West Asia conflict.