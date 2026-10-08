S Jaishankar tells ITEC alumni India tailors African aid
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just told ITEC program alumni in Cote d'Ivoire that India is serious about supporting Africa's development.
He highlighted that India doesn't do one-size-fits-all aid. Instead, the help is tailored to what African partners actually need, making the partnership more meaningful.
Jaishankar highlights ITEC, Kampala principles
Jaishankar shared that India-Africa relations are based on mutual respect and understanding.
Programs like ITEC, which has trained African diplomats, show how this approach works.
The whole strategy follows the "Kampala principles."