S. Jaishankar tells UNGA India will defend, warns Global South
India
India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, told the U.N. General Assembly that India will defend itself against terrorism and called out how conflicts around the world are hurting developing countries.
He highlighted the impact of ongoing conflicts on the Global South.
U.S.-Iran tensions disrupt global energy supplies
Jaishankar's speech comes as U.S.-Iran tensions over the vital Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt global energy supplies.
With President Donald Trump rejecting Iran's offer to reopen this key waterway, pressure remains high.