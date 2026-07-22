S. Jaishankar tells Wang Yi calm LAC key for ties
India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, just met with China's Wang Yi in Manila, where he made it clear that keeping things calm along the border (the LAC) is essential if India and China want to get their relationship back on track.
This chat comes after a 2024 understanding between PM Modi and President Xi to ease tensions, and both sides used the meeting to talk through regional issues and how to move forward.
Jaishankar praises steps, flags trade imbalances
Jaishankar welcomed positive steps like direct flights resuming, smoother visa rules, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra reopening, and more border trade.
Still, he pointed out that problems like trade imbalances and tough market access for Indian businesses are not solved yet.
He emphasized that active support for border management (and sticking with diplomacy) is key if both countries want real progress.