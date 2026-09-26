S Jaishankar to address UN General Assembly in New York
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is gearing up to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 26.
He'll represent India during the morning session (starting 9:00am. New York time), though as the 18th speaker, his slot might come a bit later.
If you're curious, you can catch it live on Hindustan Times's YouTube or UN Web TV.
Jaishankar on Gulf, sanctions, maritime safety
While in New York, Jaishankar has been busy with high-level talks, meeting Iran's and Russia's foreign ministers to discuss Gulf tensions and BRICS teamwork.
He also flagged India's concerns about US sanctions against Russian energy buyers with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Plus, India and Liberia brought together a new "Group of Friends" to boost safety for ships and seafarers worldwide.