S Jaishankar to meet US Secretary Marco Rubio in Mumbai
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on October 20, 2026.
They'll be talking about everything from energy and trade to defense, new tech, and what's happening around the world, all part of keeping the India-US partnership strong.
India decentralizes diplomatic engagements beyond Delhi
Hosting this big meeting in Mumbai is part of India's move to spread important diplomatic events beyond Delhi. It's a growing trend.
Over the past decade, leaders from Spain, Mauritius, and Germany have all met Indian officials in cities outside the capital.
Plus, Jaishankar will also catch up with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan while he's in town.