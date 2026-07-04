S Jaishankar to visit Gulf states, Belgium and New York India Jul 04, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a whirlwind tour, stopping in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Belgium, and the US.

The main goal? Strengthening India's ties with these countries and talking through key regional changes after the recent U.S.-Iran peace deal.

He'll also be in New York on July 13 to kickstart India's campaign for a seat at the U.N. Security Council for 2028-29.