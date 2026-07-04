S Jaishankar to visit Gulf states, Belgium and New York
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a whirlwind tour, stopping in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Belgium, and the US.
The main goal? Strengthening India's ties with these countries and talking through key regional changes after the recent U.S.-Iran peace deal.
He'll also be in New York on July 13 to kickstart India's campaign for a seat at the U.N. Security Council for 2028-29.
Jaishankar joins Brussels TTC on AI
Between July 5 and 10, Jaishankar will meet Gulf leaders to boost cooperation as political dynamics shift in the region.
Wrapping up his trip in Brussels on July 14-15, he'll join the India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting, where topics like AI, semiconductors, and cybersecurity are set to take center stage.
It's all about keeping India connected and future-ready on the world stage.