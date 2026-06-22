S Jaishankar to visit Mongolia and South Korea June 22-25

Jaishankar discusses $1.7bn refinery, Jeju keynote

In Mongolia (June 22-23), Jaishankar will discuss the $1.7 billion Indian-backed oil refinery, set to help Mongolia become more energy independent by 2028.

Then in South Korea (June 24-25), he will meet Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and deliver a keynote at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on 25 June 2026.