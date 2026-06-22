S Jaishankar to visit Mongolia and South Korea June 22-25
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is traveling to Mongolia and South Korea from June 22-25, 2026.
He will be meeting top leaders and his counterparts, aiming to boost ties and follow up on recent high-level visits between the countries.
Jaishankar discusses $1.7bn refinery, Jeju keynote
In Mongolia (June 22-23), Jaishankar will discuss the $1.7 billion Indian-backed oil refinery, set to help Mongolia become more energy independent by 2028.
Then in South Korea (June 24-25), he will meet Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and deliver a keynote at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on 25 June 2026.