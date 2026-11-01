S Jaishankar urges G-20 to diversify supply chains in Atlanta
At the G-20 Foreign Ministers's Meeting in Atlanta, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted how fragile global supply chains have become, thanks to things like pandemics, conflicts, and climate disasters.
He said it's time to make these systems stronger by spreading out risks and not putting all our eggs in one basket.
Jaishankar, Marco Rubio urge production sharing
Jaishankar pushed for more industrial growth but warned against unfair market tricks that hurt everyone.
He encouraged G-20 countries to work together for the bigger picture, suggesting we should share production across different regions so no one can use resources as leverage.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed him up, adding that keeping key trade routes safe and boosting supplies of important minerals are essential for a steady global economy.