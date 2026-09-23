S Jaishankar urges Global South to use AI for unity
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just told fellow Global South nations that AI should bring people together, not push countries further apart.
Speaking to fellow Global South nations, he called for teamwork to handle big challenges like economic stress, climate shocks, and global tensions.
S Jaishankar urges open supply chains
Jaishankar urged countries to keep supply chains open and avoid making energy a political issue.
He also highlighted how important it is to secure steady food supplies and protect the right of developing nations to grow their industries.
His message comes as tech leaders worldwide debate how AI will shape our future.