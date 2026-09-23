S Jaishankar urges Global South unity at 81st UNGA
At the 81st United Nations General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Global South countries to stick together and face big issues like supply chain hiccups, energy security and food security, AI risks, and maritime safety.
He pointed out that growing geopolitical tensions are shaking up international systems, saying, "We must forge closer economic, technological & environmental cooperation, use existing platforms to highlight our concerns, while striving for Reformed Multilateralism," Jaishankar said.
Jaishankar urges action on supply chains
Jaishankar suggested cutting bottlenecks in supply chains, stopping energy price manipulation, and improving how grain and fertilizer are managed to boost food security.
He also highlighted the need to keep shipping lanes safe.
On AI, he pushed for joint action so technology doesn't create new divides between nations. Plus, he urged more say for Global South countries in global decision-making.