S Jaishankar urges Global South unity at 81st UNGA

At the 81st United Nations General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Global South countries to stick together and face big issues like supply chain hiccups, energy security and food security, AI risks, and maritime safety.

He pointed out that growing geopolitical tensions are shaking up international systems, saying, "We must forge closer economic, technological & environmental cooperation, use existing platforms to highlight our concerns, while striving for Reformed Multilateralism," Jaishankar said.