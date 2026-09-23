S Jaishankar urges Global South unity at U.N. General Assembly
At the U.N. General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke up for the Global South, countries often left out of big decisions but hit hardest by global issues like supply chain problems and political tensions.
He called for these nations to join forces and make their voices heard on the world stage.
S Jaishankar shares 7-point plan
Jaishankar shared a seven-point plan: fix supply chain bottlenecks, secure energy and food, push for fair trade to boost homegrown industries, protect shared ocean spaces, and get more seats at major decision-making tables.
He also wants countries to work together on challenges from artificial intelligence advancements.
Plus, he highlighted India's efforts to build stronger economic ties with Latin America through ongoing efforts involving a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Chile and a free trade agreement with Peru.