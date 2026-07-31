S. Jaishankar urges Iran to stop attacks threatening Indian sailors
India
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is asking for an immediate stop to attacks on commercial ships, especially with tensions rising between the US and Iran.
He spoke with Iran's Foreign Minister on July 31, 2026, highlighting how these incidents put Indian sailors at risk.
India coordinates search after MV attacks
Jaishankar also reached out to Ukraine after an attack on the MV Omorfi killed an Indian sailor, and a separate attack on the MV AGN Ragnar left two others missing.
Search efforts are still ongoing for the missing crew from the MV AGN Ragnar, while India works closely with Ukrainian and Romanian authorities and supports the families affected.
The message is clear: these attacks need to stop to keep people safe at sea.