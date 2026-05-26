S Jaishankar urges trusted, transparent partnerships for Indo-Pacific growth, stability India May 26, 2026

At the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India's S Jaishankar called the Indo-Pacific region a key driver for global growth and stability.

He pushed for "trusted and transparent" partnerships to keep the peace and boost prosperity.

Jaishankar said the grouping must work toward ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region.