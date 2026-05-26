S Jaishankar urges trusted, transparent partnerships for Indo-Pacific growth, stability
India
At the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India's S Jaishankar called the Indo-Pacific region a key driver for global growth and stability.
He pushed for "trusted and transparent" partnerships to keep the peace and boost prosperity.
Jaishankar said the grouping must work toward ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region.
Toshimitsu Motegi urges resilience, economic security
Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, urged Indo-Pacific nations to build resilience and shape their own economic futures, highlighting economic security as a top priority.
The overall vibe was unity: Quad countries are teaming up to strengthen regional security, support economic growth, and work toward shared goals for a stable Indo-Pacific.