S Jaishankar visits Baku to deepen energy and trade ties
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just visited Baku, the first trip like this in eight years, to team up with Azerbaijan on energy, trade, investment, and a big transport corridor project.
Both sides also swapped notes on regional issues and what is happening globally.
Jaishankar hopes for Azerbaijan Armenia peace
This visit builds on recent talks between PM Modi and President Aliyev at the SCO summit.
Even though there were some rocky moments before, like disagreements over Pakistan and Armenia, both countries are ready to move forward.
Jaishankar also shared hopes for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying it could bring real stability to the region.