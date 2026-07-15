S Jaishankar visits Belgium for EU talks on trade partnerships
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Belgium from July 14-15 for big talks with the EU, joined by ministers Piyush Goyal and Jitin Prasada.
The meetings were all about stepping up trade, tech partnerships, and making supply chains stronger between India and Europe.
EU India discuss Indo-Pacific maritime security
Jaishankar sat down with top EU leaders like Antonio Costa and Kaja Kallas to talk regional stability, maritime security, and working together in the Indo-Pacific.
Kallas described 2026 as a "historic year" for EU-India relations, highlighting new teamwork on naval operations and keeping sea routes open.
Jaishankar also spotlighted fresh business opportunities coming from the India-EU free trade agreement, good news for anyone interested in global tech or trade careers.