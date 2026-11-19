S Jaishankar visits Tokyo, advances strategic economic energy security ties
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Tokyo on Thursday, meeting top Japanese leaders to strengthen ties between the two countries.
The focus was on strengthening bilateral strategic, economic and energy security cooperation.
Jaishankar also appreciated Taro Aso's commitment to deepening connections across government, businesses & people.
S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh discuss 2+2
Jaishankar sat down with big names from Japan's ruling party as both sides prepared for the India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue, a key meeting where foreign and defense ministers from both countries team up.
Alongside Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and their Japanese counterparts, they discussed shared security goals and how to keep the Indo-Pacific region open and stable.
The overall aim is to take this special partnership further into tech, investment, and more.