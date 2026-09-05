S. Jaishankar visits Warsaw honoring rulers who sheltered Polish children

Jaishankar highlighted how Jadeja is still remembered as Bapu and Poland calls him the Dobry Maharaja (Good King). He called these acts a lasting bridge between India and Poland.

The visit was not just about history: Jaishankar also met with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to discuss boosting trade, defense, and technology ties, and announced the second edition of the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange Programme to be held this October to keep the friendship growing.