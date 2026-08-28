S Jaishankar vows rapid aid after Nepal flood kills 475
India
After a devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar, has promised quick support.
The disaster in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa has claimed 475 lives.
Jaishankar shared that India is working closely with its embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing to get more relief supplies to those affected.
Rescued 117 tourists including 85 Indians
India's Ministry of External Affairs is keeping an eye on Indian nationals in the area. So far, 117 tourists, including 85 Indians, have been rescued. There is still concern about more flooding after a nearby barrier lake reportedly breached.
In a sign of growing cooperation, Nepal's cabinet also approved buying 25,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer from India.