S Jaishankar warns Russia Ukraine war complicates energy infrastructure protection
India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the G-20 in Atlanta, highlighted how tough it is to prevent attacks on energy infrastructure during the Russia-Ukraine war, especially since countries can't even agree on what "energy infrastructure" means.
For some, it's refineries and power grids; for others, it includes ships carrying fuel.
India seeks Black Sea grain exports
India is working with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe to keep civilian ships safe and get Black Sea grain exports moving again, something that matters a lot to countries in the Global South.
Jaishankar said he's worried about how falling grain exports are hurting people in the Global South.
Prime Minister Modi has also talked directly with Putin about the conflict as India pushes for diplomatic solutions.