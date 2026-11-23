S. Jegadeshwari starts Sasthakoil dam release for Rajapalayam irrigation
The Sasthakoil dam at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district just started releasing water to support farmers with irrigation.
The move, carried out by Minister for Social Welfare S. Jegadeshwari with Collector Sharanya Ari present on November 23, is set to continue until January 9, though it all depends on how much water stays in the reservoir.
Careful use urged for 3,130 acres
This dam is a lifeline for 3,130 acres of farmland and directly helps villages like North Devadanam and Koviloor, through 11 tanks.
Officials are encouraging farmers to use the water carefully so crops get the most benefit during this 48-day release window.