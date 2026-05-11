S Keerthana, 29, youngest and only woman in Tamil cabinet
India
S Keerthana just became the youngest (and only) woman in Tamil Nadu's cabinet, joining Thalapathy Vijay's TVK government at age 29.
She made headlines by winning the Sivakasi seat with a margin of 11,670 votes, becoming the first woman MLA from that area in 70 years.
S Keerthana multilingual political consultant
Keerthana was born in Virudhunagar and studied at a Tamil-medium government school before earning degrees in mathematics and statistics.
She kicked off her career as a political consultant and digital campaign strategist, working with parties like DMK, TMC, and TDP.
Fluent in four languages, her journey signals a fresh wave of young leadership in state politics.