S Keerthana defends viral video, says targeting Tamil-medium students unfair
India
A video of Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana talking to a student struggling with English at a government school went viral, with many accusing her of mocking the child.
On July 7, Keerthana pushed back against the criticism, saying it was unfair to target students from Tamil-medium backgrounds.
S Keerthana says she learned English
Keerthana explained she studied in Tamil and faced similar challenges learning English, adding, "I made mistakes. I learned. I'm still learning."
She said her goal is to boost confidence among Tamil-medium students.
She also questioned if critics actually send their own kids to government schools, while some activists worried such moments could unintentionally embarrass students from vulnerable backgrounds.