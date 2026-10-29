Saad Ahmad Warraich attends MEA SCO luncheon in New Delhi
Pakistan's top diplomat in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, joined a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) luncheon in New Delhi on Thursday.
The event brought together diplomats from other Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries and was all about building cultural bridges ahead of India's first civilization dialogue forum happening November 20-22.
Even with India and Pakistan not exactly on friendly terms lately, this meet signals that some diplomatic conversations are still happening.
MEA: India seeks people-to-people ties
The lunch focused on how SCO countries can connect through culture and shared history.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is keen to boost people-to-people ties across the region.
Everyone from the SCO, including Pakistan, has been invited to the big civilization dialogue, showing that despite political tensions, there's still room for collaboration through culture.