Sabarimala case: SC hearing begins April 7
India
The Travancore Devaswom Board has officially asked the Supreme Court to stop women of all ages from entering Kerala's Sabarimala Temple, challenging a 2018 decision that allowed it.
The big hearing starts April 7, with judges set to look at whether religious freedom and tradition can outweigh equality laws.
Interestingly, the Kerala government is now neutral and wants input from religious scholars before making changes.
Political implications of the case
This case isn't just about temple rules: it's a huge deal for Kerala politics too.
Since 2018, the issue has sparked protests and divided opinions among devotees.
With assembly elections coming up, the case has political significance and could affect public sentiment during the campaign.