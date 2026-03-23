Sabarimala case: SC hearing begins April 7 India Mar 23, 2026

The Travancore Devaswom Board has officially asked the Supreme Court to stop women of all ages from entering Kerala's Sabarimala Temple, challenging a 2018 decision that allowed it.

The big hearing starts April 7, with judges set to look at whether religious freedom and tradition can outweigh equality laws.

Interestingly, the Kerala government is now neutral and wants input from religious scholars before making changes.