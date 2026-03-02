Sabarimala case: TDB to file affidavit on women's entry
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is set to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court, aiming to keep the tradition of restricting women aged 10-50 from entering Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.
This move directly challenges the 2018 Supreme Court verdict that called such exclusion unconstitutional.
The TDB has until March 14 to submit its stance, just as the court prepares for a fresh hearing on the issue.
Wider implications
This isn't just about one temple—it's about how India balances religious traditions with gender equality.
The TDB argues that allowing women of menstruating age would break centuries-old customs, while others see this as a key moment for equal rights in religious spaces.
Whatever happens next could set a major precedent for women's access to places of worship across the country.