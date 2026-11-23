Sabarimala expects pilgrims from Vrischikam 12, Travancore Devaswom official says
Sabarimala Temple in Kerala is set to welcome a big wave of pilgrims from Vrischikam 12, according to a Travancore Devaswom Board official.
While early days saw over 60,000 visitors daily, at least 10,000 virtual queue bookings went unused every day during previous seasons.
Still, officials expect numbers to rise as the pilgrimage season picks up.
Sabarimala sales down as inspections continue
Fewer visitors have meant slower sales for local traders: Appam and Aravana sales are down, with daily Aravana sales averaging 2.8 lakh tins per day.
The review meeting attributed the smooth conduct to effective coordination among various departments, including the Health and police control rooms, but was urged to improve waste handling.
Meanwhile, Legal Metrology and Food Safety teams are actively inspecting shops to keep standards high and continue inspections to check violations during this busy period.