Sabarimala gears up for Makaravilakku: Crowd limits, safety 1st

What's changing this year?

Traffic is tightly managed: after 9am no vehicles from Nilackal to Pampa; Pampa-hill road closes after 10am on Jan 14; and parking at Pampa stops from Jan 12.

If you're waiting your turn, expect barricades, better lighting, loads of water points (with taps at 100 spots!), and even free food at Pandithavalam—though cooking at waiting areas isn't allowed.

Forest officials have also cleared spaces and banned temporary huts to keep things comfortable and safe.