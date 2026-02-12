Sabarimala gold heist probe widens to temple staff: Report

ED summons actor Jayaram

The Travancore Devaswom Board is filing a police complaint, while a Special Investigation Team just collected fresh gold samples from the temple on February 12 for advanced lab testing—the Kerala High Court directed the SIT to file a report by February 19 detailing the samples collected and the agencies entrusted with analysis.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is checking if there was money laundering, and has issued a summons to actor Jayaram to record his statement; the SIT had earlier categorized him as a witness linked to Unnikrishnan Potti, who sponsored the repairs.

So far, 11 people have been arrested—including ex-Devaswom president N. Vasu and Potti—with charges ranging from criminal conspiracy to breach of trust.