Sabarimala gold theft case: Ex-commissioner Baiju gets bail

Other accused also out on bail

Baiju is prohibited from leaving the State or entering Pathanamthitta district until further notice, must check in with police twice a week, and needs two people to guarantee his ₹2 lakh bail each.

The case centers on 14 gold-plated temple artifacts taken for plating or repair; investigators allege gold was stripped from some items and there were irregularities in custody and handling.

Other accused, like Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, are also out on bail now, while a few remain in custody as hearings continue.