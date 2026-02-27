Sabarimala gold theft case: Ex-commissioner Baiju gets bail
India
After spending 114 days in jail, former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K.S. Baiju has been granted bail in the Sabarimala gold theft case.
The court made this call because investigators didn't file charges on time.
Other accused also out on bail
Baiju is prohibited from leaving the State or entering Pathanamthitta district until further notice, must check in with police twice a week, and needs two people to guarantee his ₹2 lakh bail each.
The case centers on 14 gold-plated temple artifacts taken for plating or repair; investigators allege gold was stripped from some items and there were irregularities in custody and handling.
Other accused, like Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, are also out on bail now, while a few remain in custody as hearings continue.