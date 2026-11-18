Sabarimala Mandala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam pilgrims enter Cumbum Mettu exit Kumily
Heading to Sabarimala for the Mandala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam this year?
There's a change in the travel plan: pilgrims should now enter through the Cumbum Mettu route and exit via Kumily, starting December 20, 2026, until January 15, 2027.
The goal: smoother journeys and better crowd management during the busy festival season.
Theni Collector lists 24/7 helpline numbers
Theni Collector V. Sivakrishnamurthy reminds everyone to check weather updates since forest roads can get slippery.
He also asks pilgrims to follow traffic rules and skip plastic at the temple.
If you need help anytime, there's a 24/7 control room: just call 1077 or 04546-261093 for assistance.