Sabarimala pilgrimage nears, TDB to float e-tenders after talks stall

Right now, TDB has only about 700,000 tins of Aravana ready, far short of the 5,000,000 needed. They're trying to ramp up production at their plant and plan to boost daily output.

On top of that, new logistics rules mean extra steps for getting supplies up to Sannidhanam.

A shortage of the offering a couple of months ago turned political, so both the state government and devotees are watching closely this time around.