Sabarimala temple gold theft: Chief priest arrested

What happened and what's next

According to the Special Investigation Team, Rajeevaru allowed Unnikrishnan Potty (the main accused) to take these valuable plates out for "replating," but it's suspected this was actually a cover to divert temple gold.

He is one of more than 10 people arrested in this high-profile case.

Rajeevaru is in 14-day judicial custody, with his bail hearing set for January 13.

The Kerala High Court will review how the investigation is going on January 19 as officials keep digging into his financial links and decisions around the missing gold.