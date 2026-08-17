Sabarimala temple reopens for Malayalam New Year as Chingam begins
India
Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa Temple is open again, just in time for the Malayalam New Year and the start of Chingam month.
Devotees began arriving early, with evening pujas led by temple priests marking the occasion on Sunday evening.
Temple schedule, KSRTC busses, online booking
The temple will stay open until August 21 for Chingam rituals, then reopen August 24 for Onam celebrations: Thiruvonam falls on August 26.
To help with the festival rush, extra KSRTC busses are running from August 16 to 28.
If you're planning a visit, booking a darshan slot online is encouraged.