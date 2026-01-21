Sabotage attempt on Maharajas's Express stopped just in time near Jaipur

Loco pilot's quick thinking saves the day; investigation underway

Thanks to some sharp eyes and quick reflexes, the pilot hit emergency brakes and stopped the train before any harm was done—no injuries or damage reported, though everyone had to wait about 35 minutes while things were cleared up.

The RPF registered a case and said preliminary assessments suggest it may have been an attempt at sabotage; an investigation is under way.

Security has now been tightened along sensitive stretches to keep future journeys safe.