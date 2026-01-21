Sabotage attempt on Maharajas's Express stopped just in time near Jaipur
On Tuesday night, someone tried to sabotage the luxury Maharajas's Express train near Jaipur by placing several iron angles on the tracks.
The train, which an article titled "Major Train Accident Averted Near Jaipur..." said was carrying 21 foreign tourists, was traveling from Jaipur to Sawai Madhopur when the loco pilot spotted the obstruction around 11:30pm and acted fast.
Loco pilot's quick thinking saves the day; investigation underway
Thanks to some sharp eyes and quick reflexes, the pilot hit emergency brakes and stopped the train before any harm was done—no injuries or damage reported, though everyone had to wait about 35 minutes while things were cleared up.
The RPF registered a case and said preliminary assessments suggest it may have been an attempt at sabotage; an investigation is under way.
Security has now been tightened along sensitive stretches to keep future journeys safe.