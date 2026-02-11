'Sabotage or accident': Pawar crash victim's father demands probe
India
Shivkumar Mali, whose daughter Pinky was a flight attendant on the Learjet 45 that crashed near Baramati on January 28, is demanding a deeper investigation into whether the tragedy was caused by sabotage or an accident.
The jet, carrying Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his team for an election event, crashed just before landing—killing all five people onboard.
Mali supports Rohit Pawar's call for multi-agency probe
Mali is raising concerns about sudden changes to the aircraft and pilot that morning, and doubts claims of a traffic delay earlier in the day.
He's supporting local MLA Rohit Pawar's call for a multi-agency probe to get real answers.
Investigators have launched a probe and said flight recorders and other technical data would be examined to piece together what really happened.