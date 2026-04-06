Sachin Khajuria, 24, dies while caught in Russia Ukraine war India Apr 06, 2026

Sachin Khajuria, a 24-year-old from Akhnoor, Jammu, has died while caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war.

He had gone to Russia last August on what he thought was a study visa, after a local agent helped him apply.

His family learned of his death in March and recently held his cremation in the village.

Before losing contact, Sachin called to say he was being sent to forward positions and would not be able to speak for some time, and an earlier video showed him and another youngster asking for help, prompting his family to reach out for support.