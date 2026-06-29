Akal Takht gives Punjab government month to re-amend Granth law
What's the story
The Akal Takht has given the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government a month to re-amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13. The decision comes after Sikh legislators and ministers agreed to revise the law in accordance with Sikh sentiments. The amended law introduces life imprisonment and hefty fines for conspiring sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, among other provisions.
Law controversy
Akal Takht's previous objections
The Akal Takht had earlier raised objections to the law, alleging it was passed without consulting Sikh religious institutions. The body summoned Punjab Cabinet members and Sikh MLAs on Monday to explain their actions. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not summoned. Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj criticized the AAP government for meddling in religious matters and accused them of trying to come between the Guru and Sikhs through this law.
Government position
What the law entails
Punjab Chief Minister Mann said on Sunday his party's Sikh MLAs and ministers would present their views in writing. AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon reiterated that the law was framed to ensure stricter punishment for desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. The legislation also mandates the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to maintain a central register of every Saroop of the Guru Granth Sahib with details like printing, storage, distribution, etc.
Case
Controversy began in January
The controversy began in January, when the Akal Takht received a complaint saying that Chief Minister Mann had acted in a manner offensive to Sikh sentiments. The accusation revolves around a video supposedly showing Mann sprinkling liquor on symbolic images of the 10 Sikh Gurus and a small statue of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Mann, who appeared before the Akal Takht secretariat on January 15, said the videos were doctored or made using AI. He has maintained this stance since.
Guru Dokhi
Akal Takht branded Mann 'Guru Dokhi'
Earlier this month, the Akal Takht branded Mann a "Guru Dokhi" (anti-Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (anti-Khalsa Panth). It directed the Sikh community to ostracize Mann over the video. On June 15, Akal Takht jathedar Gargaj summoned all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and Sikh ministers before the Akal Takht on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law. The Akal Takht and the SGPC had argued that the law was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.