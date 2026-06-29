Akal Takht gives Punjab government month to re-amend Granth law

Law controversy

Akal Takht's previous objections

The Akal Takht had earlier raised objections to the law, alleging it was passed without consulting Sikh religious institutions. The body summoned Punjab Cabinet members and Sikh MLAs on Monday to explain their actions. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not summoned. Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj criticized the AAP government for meddling in religious matters and accused them of trying to come between the Guru and Sikhs through this law.