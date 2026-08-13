SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked in Nanded gurdwara
India
Sukhbir Singh Badal, chief of Shiromani Akali Dal and former Punjab deputy chief minister, was attacked with a kirpan inside a Nanded gurdwara on Thursday.
The incident happened just after Badal finished prayers, but police on site acted fast and arrested the attacker, Jaspal Singh, a 62-year-old lawyer from Pune.
Police question Jaspal Singh, Pune lawyer
Jaspal Singh had been working at the local gurdwara for two years after practicing law in Pune.
Police are now questioning him to figure out his motive.