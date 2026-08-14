SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked with kirpan in Nanded

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a kirpan by Jaspal Singh, a 62-year-old Nihang and employee, as he left Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded on August 13.

Badal suffered a hand injury but is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

The attacker was quickly arrested and faces serious charges, including attempted murder.