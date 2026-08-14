SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked with kirpan in Nanded
India
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a kirpan by Jaspal Singh, a 62-year-old Nihang and employee, as he left Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded on August 13.
Badal suffered a hand injury but is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.
The attacker was quickly arrested and faces serious charges, including attempted murder.
Police say attacker cited drug abuse
Police say Jaspal Singh targeted Badal over anger about drug abuse during his government in Punjab.
Security did its job: Badal's Z+ cover stopped things from getting worse, and officers caught the attacker right away.
The incident happened while Badal was in town.