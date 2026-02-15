Sadhguru invites Gautam Adani to join Isha's Maha Shivratri celebrations India Feb 15, 2026

Gautam Adani marked Maha Shivratri by posting a photo of himself at the Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore, sharing, "Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Om Namah Shivay."

Sadhguru replied warmly, inviting him to join Isha Foundation's all-night celebrations and sending his blessings.