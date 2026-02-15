Sadhguru invites Gautam Adani to join Isha's Maha Shivratri celebrations
India
Gautam Adani marked Maha Shivratri by posting a photo of himself at the Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore, sharing, "Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Om Namah Shivay."
Sadhguru replied warmly, inviting him to join Isha Foundation's all-night celebrations and sending his blessings.
Adani's previous post on Shiva
Adani has shared spiritual messages—last year (2025), he posted a video from home reflecting on Shiva's cosmic role.
The Isha Foundation's 12-hour Maha Shivratri event kicks off at 6pm.