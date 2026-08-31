Sadhguru pledges ₹1cr to Nepal PM disaster relief fund
India
Sadhguru has pledged ₹1 crore to Nepal's Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund to support rescue and relief efforts after severe flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border.
He announced this in Kathmandu at the "In Solidarity With Nepal" event, urging neighboring countries to work together when disasters hit.
Sadhguru suggests 5-nation Himalayan board
Sadhguru suggested setting up a five-nation Himalayan Board (including India, China, Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan) to handle disaster management and protect the region's ecosystem.
The floods have already claimed 903 lives, with thousands still missing, including 77 Isha Sacred Walks participants at Gyirong immigration center in China and three Isha volunteers on the Nepal side.