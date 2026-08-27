'Lost 80 pilgrims': Sadhguru appeals to China for reaching Gyirong
What's the story
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has appealed to Chinese authorities for permission to reach Gyirong in Tibet. The town was hit by a devastating flash flood, leaving 80 pilgrims missing. The group, which included members of Sadhguru's Kailash pilgrimage from the Isha Foundation, was at an immigration center when floodwaters inundated the building. "We are in absolute pain of losing 80 people from our group in the floods in Gyirong. We have no further information after the floods," Sadhguru appealed.
Respect for efforts
'We deeply respect and understand the nature of the rescue'
Sadhguru stressed that he and his team would not interfere with ongoing rescue operations but only wish to assist in finding signs that could help the families of the missing pilgrims.
"We deeply respect and understand the nature of the rescue efforts and will in no way hamper them. Our only intent is to stand with them and aid in looking for some signs that would help the families," he said.
Twitter Post
Sadhuguru makes appeal
August 27, 2026
Flood aftermath
Flash flood damages Nepal villages, infrastructure
The flash flood majorly affected areas in Nepal along the Bhote Koshi river.
Syapru Besi and Timure in the Rasuwa district were among the worst-hit areas.
Preliminary data from the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) shows that 384 pilgrims are out of contact after the flood.
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority on the Bhotekoshi flood at the Nepal-China Border at Rasuwagadhi on Thursday said 165 bodies have been recovered and that identification was ongoing.