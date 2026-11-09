Safdarjung Hospital treated 135 Diwali burn injuries, most from firecrackers
India
Safdarjung Hospital recorded 135 Diwali-related burn injury cases, with Safdarjung Hospital treating 135 cases, most caused by firecrackers.
Sadly, 35 of those hurt were children, and one needed to be admitted.
The hospital had earmarked 20 beds for these emergencies.
Delhi Fire Services received 257 calls
Delhi Fire Services received 257 emergency calls on Diwali night: 214 were for fires, including seven major blazes. Five firefighters were injured while tackling these incidents.
After the festivities, thick smoke blanketed the city and pushed air quality into the "severe" zone, with an AQI of 373.